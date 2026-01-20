Watch CBS News
Local News

3.8 magnitude aftershock hits Indio in Southern California 1 day after several earthquakes rattle area

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck Indio on Tuesday morning, just hours after several temblors shook the area on Monday afternoon and evening. 

According to the United States Geological Survey, Tuesday's quake struck at 10:48 a.m. about 11 miles north of Indio in the Palm Desert region of Riverside County. The geological depth was about 1.3 miles. It was initially reported as a preliminary 3.6 magnitude.

Minutes later, at 11:22 a.m., a 3.2 magnitude aftershock was reported in the same area.

screenshot-2026-01-20-105703.png
A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck Indio on Tuesday morning, just hours after several temblors shook the area on Monday afternoon and evening.  USGS

Tuesday's temblors were the latest in a series headlined by a 4.9 magnitude earthquake at 5:57 p.m. in the same area.

Several aftershocks followed, reaching magnitudes as high as 3.4 and 3.3.

The quakes were all along the San Andreas Fault system.

No injuries or damages have been reported in the aftermath of any of the reported earthquakes.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue