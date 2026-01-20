3.8 magnitude aftershock hits Indio in Southern California 1 day after several earthquakes rattle area

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck Indio on Tuesday morning, just hours after several temblors shook the area on Monday afternoon and evening.

According to the United States Geological Survey, Tuesday's quake struck at 10:48 a.m. about 11 miles north of Indio in the Palm Desert region of Riverside County. The geological depth was about 1.3 miles. It was initially reported as a preliminary 3.6 magnitude.

Minutes later, at 11:22 a.m., a 3.2 magnitude aftershock was reported in the same area.

USGS

Tuesday's temblors were the latest in a series headlined by a 4.9 magnitude earthquake at 5:57 p.m. in the same area.

Several aftershocks followed, reaching magnitudes as high as 3.4 and 3.3.

The quakes were all along the San Andreas Fault system.

No injuries or damages have been reported in the aftermath of any of the reported earthquakes.