After killing of woman, Huntington Beach police name person of interest

Huntington Beach police named a man who dated a woman killed last week as a person of interest in her death Wednesday.

Officers found the body of Nicole Marquisee, 35, inside a home located in the 1100 block of England Street on May 31 after responding to a report about a suspicious death there around 2:30 p.m., according to police.

Christopher Mendez, a 35-year-old man from Diamond Bar, has been described by police as the person of interest. In a news release, the Huntington Beach Police Department said Mendez "was in a dating relationship" with Marquisee, a resident of Walnut.

Police did not release any other details on why Mendez's name has come up or what possible connection there may be.

Last week, police said the suspect was still at large but there was not believed to be any threat to the public. Evidence found at the scene suggested Marquisee's death was a homicide, police said.

On Wednesday, police said no other details are being released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information can call Detective R. Chen at 714-536-5653. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call O.C. Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227).