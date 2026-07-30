LA social media influencer arrested again for theft during Coachella Music Festival

Social media influencer Adva Lavie, also known as Mia Ventura, faces another felony charge after she allegedly stole $11,100 worth of property from a man during the Coachella Music Festival in April 2025.

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office charged Lavie with grand theft after she allegedly stole a Rolex, Louis Vuitton sunglasses and a wallet from the man's truck parked outside his Airbnb. The Indio Police Department said surveillance video showed her leaving the Airbnb and entering the man's truck after she "got upset" that the victim didn't give her a wristband for the festival.

Investigators said the Beverly Hills Police Department arrested Lavie on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. Beverly Hills PD said their officers just happened to encounter Lavie on the sidewalk and were not actively searching for her. She was arrested on the active warrant and for violating a court order requiring her to wear an ankle monitor, according to Beverly Hills PD.

Social media influencer Adva Lavie, also known as Mia Ventura, faces another felony charge after she allegedly stole $11,100 worth of property from a man during the Coachella Music Festival in April 2025. Paul Archuleta

Lavie also faces six felony charges stemming from a case in Los Angeles County where she allegedly used dating apps to steal from wealthy older men between 2023 and 2025. She pleaded not guilty to these charges.

LA County Jail records showed that she's being held without bail.