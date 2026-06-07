1 teen killed, others hospitalized after San Bernardino County rollover crash, deputies say

One teenager was killed and multiple others were hospitalized in a rollover crash in San Bernardino County early Sunday morning.

In a news release, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said that the crash happened a little before 2:40 a.m. at the intersection of Rancho Road and Lilac Road in Adelanto.

"It was determined a Dodge Charger drove east on Rancho Road at an excessive speed with eight occupants. The driver lost control of the vehicle near the intersection," the release said. "The vehicle left the roadway and rolled onto its side."

Deputies said that one of the occupants was ejected from the car during the collision.

"A 17-year-old occupant succumbed to his injuries at the hospital," the release said, noting that six others were taken to a nearby hospital for a "range of injuries."

SBSD Regional Major Accident Investigative Team detectives were contacted to assume the investigation, which caused the intersection to be closed to all traffic for approximately six hours, deputies said.

It's unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle and detectives are still working to determine what led up to the crash.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact SBSD Deputy D. McCarter at the Apple Valley Sheriff's Station at 760-240-7400.