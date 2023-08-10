Addi Conely honored with a butterfly garden in Chino Hills

It was just 10 months ago when Staci and Chris Conely lost their daughter Addi after a 17-month battle with acute myeloid leukemia. She was 18 years old.

"No one should know the pain that we know," said Staci, as she held back tears. "She should be here and she's not."

The couple was surrounded by their loved ones at Priceless Pets Ranch in Chino Hills to remember how Addi lived her best life. KCAL News covered some of the highlights of her accelerated bucket list, from her early high school graduation to her wedding, where she married her high school sweetheart.

Now, her family and her friends are dedicating a butterfly garden in her honor.

"Two weeks before she passed away, she knew, we felt like she always knew, she said 'Don't forget best friend, I'm going to come back and see you as a butterfly," said Staci.

Addi made good on that promise. Her mom said three days after she died, right on their front porch, a butterfly flew right into her face.

"And then since that day, every day I see a butterfly," said Staci. "Even when they say there should be no butterflies, we see them."

They view this butterfly garden as a sanctuary — a place that honors the spirit of the work Addi started. The 18-year-old had 850 blood transfusions after her diagnosis and wanted to make sure other kids with cancer had access to the blood they needed.

"Addison was really big on every time someone put a microphone near her she would talk about donated blood and platelets," said Chris.

By sharing Addi's legacy with the ranch, her family believes she will continue to make an impact in this world.

"She still helps kids on this side of heaven," said Staci.