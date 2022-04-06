Adam Schiff, Mike Feuer test positive for COVID-19

Burbank lawmaker Rep. Adam Schiff and LA City Attorney Mike Feuer have both tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Both elected officials say they are fully vaccinated and boosted.

Schiff announced his diagnosis on Twitter Tuesday night, and said that even though he feels fine, he plans to quarantine and follow CDC guidelines. He did not say where he might have contracted the virus.

This evening, I unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. I'm feeling fine, and grateful to be vaccinated and boosted. In the coming days, I will quarantine and follow CDC guidelines. And remember, please get vaccinated! — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) April 6, 2022

Feuer, who is also a candidate for Los Angeles mayor, says he tested positive Wednesday morning and plans to work from home. He presumably contracted the virus from his wife, Gail, who tested positive on Saturday after being exposed at her workplace.

California's test positivity rate is at 1.5%, but public health officials say people should still remain cautious as the Omicron BA.2 variant spreads further across the country.