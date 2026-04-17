It's race time! The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is happening this weekend

The 51st annual Grand Prix of Long Beach is taking over downtown city streets this weekend, making it the longest-running major street race in North America.

The iconic Long Beach street race is one of the most technical and beloved circuits in motorsports, where speeds push nearly 200 mph.

Sunday is the main event, where the world's best IndyCar racers battle it out along the 1.97, 11-turn circuit.

"This is a race that is circled on everyone's calendar, certainly on the NTT IndyCar Series side, everyone wants to win this race to get into the month of May," Dave Furst, IndyCar VP of communications, said, as the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 takes place on May 24.

"Oh by the way, the weather is not bad either," he said.

There's a lot of other racing going on over the weekend with the Super Drift Challenge, Historic Sports Car Challenge, Stadium Super Trucks, Porsche Carrera Cup, the final Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, and more.

IndyCar driver Kyle Kirkwood won the Long Beach Grand Prix last year and is currently leading the IndyCar points standings by two points. "We're psyched for this race, we're so excited because it draws a big crowd … it's one of the most fun street courses to come to," he said.

Kirkwood said that although the street may feel smooth to the average driver on the road, for an IndyCar running 2 inches off the ground, "you have to respect the bumps."

General admission prices vary each day, starting with $58 on Friday,$107 on Saturday, and $113 on Sunday. Reserved seating prices range from $116 to $144.

"It's a great atmosphere and a family atmosphere as well," Furst said.

Check here for the weekend schedule (subject to change without notice)