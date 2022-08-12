Actress Anne Heche, 53, dead after suffering brain injury in Mar Vista crash

Reps say Anne Heche declared legally dead, but on life support for possible organ donation

Anne Heche was declared brain dead at Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, although she was being kept on life support so her viable organs could be harvested for donation.

"My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her 20-year-old son Homer Heche Laffoon said in a media statement. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom. Rest in peace, mom. I love you."

As a result of the crash, which occurred the morning of Aug. 5, and the subsequent fire it sparked, the 53-year-old was rushed to a hospital in "extreme critical condition" after she suffered a pulmonary injury, significant burns and a severe anoxic brain injury. She was placed in a medically-induced coma.

A family representative said Heche was officially declared brain dead Thursday night from injuries suffered in the crash.

On Friday, Heche's rep, Holly Baird, released a statement saying, "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

Baird said Heche is legally dead according to California law, but her heart is still beating as they determine if her organs are viable for donation.

Heche rose to fame on the soap opera "Another World," where she played the dual role of twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love from 1987 to 1991 and won a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance.

She also had roles in films including "Donnie Brasco," "Six Days, Seven Nights," "Wag the Dog," "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and director Gus Van Sant's remake of "Psycho."