Actor Will Ferrell pulls a "Frank the Tank" at USC party
Actor Will Ferrell pulls a "Frank the Tank" and crashes a USC fraternity party over the weekend.
He was seen at Sigma Alpha Mu, a fraternity his son Magnus is a member of, playing music before the USC Trojans took on the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday.
The 56-year-old USC alumni appeared in many videos posted on TikTok hyping up the crowd wearing a backwards hat, sunglasses and black sweatsuit.
@much
#WILLFERRELL WAS AT #USC GOING CRAZY 🔥🎶 [via lupetwins8803/TT]♬ original sound - MuchMusic
@queenie1627
Fuck it up will ferrell #usc♬ original sound - juno
