Actor Will Ferrell pulls a "Frank the Tank" at USC party

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Actor Will Ferrell pulls a "Frank the Tank" and crashes a USC fraternity party over the weekend. 

He was seen at Sigma Alpha Mu, a fraternity his son Magnus is a member of, playing music before the USC Trojans took on the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday.

The 56-year-old USC alumni appeared in many videos posted on TikTok hyping up the crowd wearing a backwards hat, sunglasses and black sweatsuit.

@much

#WILLFERRELL WAS AT #USC GOING CRAZY 🔥🎶 [via lupetwins8803/TT]

♬ original sound - MuchMusic
@queenie1627

Fuck it up will ferrell #usc

♬ original sound - juno

First published on October 9, 2023 / 1:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

