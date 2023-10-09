Actor Will Ferrell pulls a "Frank the Tank" at USC party

Actor Will Ferrell pulls a "Frank the Tank" and crashes a USC fraternity party over the weekend.

He was seen at Sigma Alpha Mu, a fraternity his son Magnus is a member of, playing music before the USC Trojans took on the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday.

The 56-year-old USC alumni appeared in many videos posted on TikTok hyping up the crowd wearing a backwards hat, sunglasses and black sweatsuit.