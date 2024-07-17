About 20 people injured during hazmat situation at Riverside pool

Watch CBS News
By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

About 20 people, mostly kids, suffered an assortment of injuries after a hazmat situation at a Riverside pool. 

It happened at about 3:30 p.m. after a possible chlorine and acid exposure at Villegas Park, according to the Riverside Police and Fire Departments. 

The number of injured is between 20 and 25, according to police. 

Firefighters said that it doesn't seem like anyone suffered any serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

