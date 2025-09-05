Southern California transgender athlete speaks out against criticism

After facing national scrutiny for competing in California's track and field finals, a transgender athlete from Jurupa Valley responded to the critics who believe she does not belong in girls' sports.

"They swear I'm like this crazy danger to society," athlete AB Hernandez said. "I'm just a normal kid going to school, playing sports."

This summer, Hernandez, who was a high school junior at the time, took home first-place medals in both state high jump and triple jump, and she placed second in the long jump event. During her journey to the state finals, Hernandez faced scrutiny from President Trump and other conservative politicians who claimed she had an unfair advantage. Demonstrators protested her participation in the state finals, some of whom carried signs that read "Save Girls' Sports," while an airplane also flew over the event pulling a banner that read, "No Boys in Girls' Sports."

"I think people just see one thing and they're like 'Oh, that's what you are,'" Hernandez said. "They don't take the time to get to know me. So, it's just a little frustrating."

Transgender athlete AB Hernandez of Jurupa Valley leaves the track during the CIF State Track and Field Championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium on May 30, 2025 in Clovis, California. Getty Images

Now in her senior year, Hernandez has faced more challenges as she competes with Jurupa Valley High School's volleyball team. So far this season, at least three high school teams have forfeited games rather than play against The Lady Jags.

"A team sport, I can't take that," she said. "It's a team effort. My team needs to be willing to fight with me and that's what it takes to win a team title."

On Thursday, Chaffey High School became one of two teams to compete against Hernandez so far this year, which was a sign of relief for Hernandez's mom, Nereyda.

"I'm grateful, thankful," Nereyda Hernandez said. "As a mom, it means a lot. Those girls mean a lot because I know it helps AB get through these hard times."

Nereyda said she initially did not accept her daughter's transition and understands other people's apprehension.

"It wasn't normal," Nereyda said. "I was raised Catholic. My parents were very strict with me. I have nothing but brothers. Like, in our household, it was always very [macho]."

Nereyda said she found out from other parents when AB began identifying as a girl in junior high. She questioned the school about why they allowed it to happen without her knowledge. She said she eventually changed her mind and understood the school's reasoning.

"Shoot, they're protecting the kids because of parents like me," Nereyda said. "We don't understand. We just get upset."

In time, Nereyda felt like she was only hurting her daughter by not letting AB be herself.

"I did talk to her about how dangerous it is and how difficult it was going to be but she's brave," Nereyda said. "When I saw her courage, I was like, 'OK, I'm going to stand behind you."

After four sets, Jurupa Valley defeated Chaffey High School.