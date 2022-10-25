Aaron Donald parts ways with Donda Sports in light of Kanye West's antisemitic comments

Los Angeles Rams defensive star Aaron Donald has announced that he is parting ways with Donda Sports.

Donda Sports is a marketing agency owned by Kanye West, now legally known as Ye. The agency controlled Donald's marketing interests, but has nothing to do with his NFL contract.

Donald announced that he will be cutting ties with the agency after a series of antisemitic comments Ye has made in recent weeks, including a tweet where he said he was going to "go death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."

"Our family has made the decision to part ways with Donda Sports," the statement said. "The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children. We find them to be irresponsible and go against everything we believe in as a family."

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl LVI Champion became the first athlete to sign with the agency earlier in 2022.

"As parents and members of society, we felt a responsibility to send a clear message that hateful words and actions have consequences and that we must do better as human beings," Donald said in the statement. "We do not feel our beliefs, voices and actions belong anywhere near a space that misrepresents and oppresses people of any background, ethnicity or race."

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown also announced his plan to part ways with Donda Sports on Tuesday.

A number of corporations have also severed ties with West in recent days, including Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap. He was also dropped by Creative Artists Agency and a completed documentary on the rapper was shelved by MRC Entertainment.