A student's replica gun prompts Van Nuys High School lockdown

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to Van Nuys High School around 1 p.m. Thursday following reports of a minor with a weapon on campus.

The high school was placed on lockdown as the matter was investigated. Poice found the student in question was in possession of a replica firearm. 

Hours later, the school resumed normal operations, with all students and staff reported to be safe.    

First published on February 16, 2023 / 3:15 PM

