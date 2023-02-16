A student's replica gun prompts Van Nuys High School lockdown
The Los Angeles Police Department responded to Van Nuys High School around 1 p.m. Thursday following reports of a minor with a weapon on campus.
The high school was placed on lockdown as the matter was investigated. Poice found the student in question was in possession of a replica firearm.
Hours later, the school resumed normal operations, with all students and staff reported to be safe.
