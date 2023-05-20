A 5 mile stretch of Crenshaw Blvd. has been co-named the Malcolm X Route.

City and state leaders gathered in Leimert Park Saturday at the Crenshaw Boulevard and West Vernon Avenue intersection where the Malcolm X Route sign was unveiled -- paying homage to the legacy of the late civil rights leader.

The unveiling took place the day after Malcolm X's 98th birthday, what would have been his 98th as he was assassinated in 1965.

"This five-mile stretch of Crenshaw Boulevard pays homage to the legacy of Malcolm X who dedicated his life to Black empowerment and pride," said L.A. City Councilwoman Heather Hutt.

The new sign goes up in Leimert Park, designating a 5-mile stretch along Crenshaw Blvd. as the Malcolm X Route. KCAL News

Congresswoman Maxine Waters also spoke at the unveiling. She said she knew Malcolm X and at a time when racism was rampant, he fought for the dignity and equality of Black people.

"He said you are important, you are special, you are to be respected and you are to fight for it … if you fight you can win. But if you don't fight, you'll never know," said Waters.

Councilwoman Hutt said this initiative to honor Malcolm X is about more than a street sign.

"Our hopes are when you see the sign in honor of Malcolm X, it will foster a sense of pride and belonging amongst those in this community, and learning for others," said Hutt.