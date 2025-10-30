94 mice and hamsters recovered in animal hoarding case in Arcadia

An animal shelter in Los Angeles County took in dozens of mice and hamsters from a home in Arcadia.

The Pasadena Humane Society said it received 31 mice and 63 hamsters, describing it as one of the largest animal hoarding cases in the organization's history. Staff believe the number will rise since some of the critters were pregnant.

The shelter said one hamster had minor injuries on its left hind leg, but the rest of the small animals were healthy. Pasadena Humane said the hamster is expected to make a full and speedy recovery.

The Pasadena Humane Society recovered 31 mice and 63 hamsters in an animal hoarding case in Arcadia. Pasadena Humane Society

"Thankfully, these critters are now safe and receiving the attention they need," said Chris Ramon, the President and CEO of Pasadena Humane. "Now, we're hoping our community can open their hearts and homes to help us find loving placements for each and every one of them."

All of the animals are available for adoption. Pasadena Humane said adoption fees will be $10 for the hamsters and $15 for the mice. They are limiting adoptions to four of the same sex.