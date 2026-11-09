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Second weekend of 91 Freeway construction canceled after project is completed early

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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The second scheduled weekend of construction on the 91 Freeway has been canceled after crews completed the culvert replacement project ahead of schedule, according to CalTrans.

"GOOD NEWS! The eastbound SR-91 culvert replacement project work between OC and Corona was completed ahead of schedule," CalTrans said in a post on social media. "There will be no second 55-hour weekend closure from 11/13 to 11/16."

The $6 million project occurred just west of Green River Road in Corona from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. It replaced existing culverts to improve wildlife crossings.

Just three lanes were left open on the 91 for access on the freeway that's already notorious for traffic.

Monday's update is welcome news to residents of Orange County and the Inland Empire. Commuters said they took alternate routes, like the 57 Freeway or Carbon Canyon, to avoid delays, but the influx of vehicles on the road didn't help commute times.

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