Second weekend of 91 Freeway construction canceled after project is completed early

The second scheduled weekend of construction on the 91 Freeway has been canceled after crews completed the culvert replacement project ahead of schedule, according to CalTrans.

"GOOD NEWS! The eastbound SR-91 culvert replacement project work between OC and Corona was completed ahead of schedule," CalTrans said in a post on social media. "There will be no second 55-hour weekend closure from 11/13 to 11/16."

The $6 million project occurred just west of Green River Road in Corona from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. It replaced existing culverts to improve wildlife crossings.

Just three lanes were left open on the 91 for access on the freeway that's already notorious for traffic.

Monday's update is welcome news to residents of Orange County and the Inland Empire. Commuters said they took alternate routes, like the 57 Freeway or Carbon Canyon, to avoid delays, but the influx of vehicles on the road didn't help commute times.