Weekend-long 91 Freeway closures cause frustration for Inland Empire drivers

A series of weekend-long lane closures on the 91 Freeway caused heavy congestion and plenty of frustration in the Inland Empire due to a major ongoing construction project.

"Five miles per hour. It's bad," said Jenea Parks, one of the thousands who felt the impact of the miles worth of brake lights that stretched from State Route 241 in Orange County to Green River Road in Corona.

Parks said that what should be a quick 10-mile drive home could take her at least two hours, adding extra frustration to a drive with her young child. When asked how she felt about the traffic, her answer was simple.

"Frustrated."

The lengthy closure is due to a 55-hour, $6 million construction project by Caltrans, as crews work to replace the culvert beneath the freeway to improve drainage and allow wildlife to safely pass through the canyon.

The work has cut the freeway's usual seven eastbound lanes down to just three. While Caltrans officials say the work is necessary, some residents have had to find alternate routes to go about their day-to-day activities.

"Last night, I had to go to dinner with my in-laws, and I went to dinner, and I knew I was going to have to drive all the way around," said Corona resident Todd Langston.

Other drivers have completely scrapped their plans to avoid the nightmare.

"We're gonna travel down to the beach area and have some ribs, and all the food was made," said Cullen Livingston. "And by the time that the pictures were sent out for prepared meal, everyone canceled because they didn't want to get on that 91 East traffic on the way back."

While the closures are expected to be lifted by 5 a.m. Monday, Caltrans advised drivers to use the 57 Freeway or Carbon Canyon to get around the traffic. The project will continue next weekend, again impacting drivers in the area.