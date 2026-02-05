Riverside County installs cameras to catch carpool lane violators on 91 Freeway

A new camera system is catching cheaters who are dashing into the 91 Freeway's carpool lanes without enough passengers.

"We've seen cheaters use hats on headrests, putting items in baby carseats and even using mannequins to try to get the HOV+ discount," said Ariel Alcon, spokesperson for the Riverside County Transportation Commission. "The system has been able to catch those folks."

RCTC staff said on average, 25,000 people a month use the HOV 3+ lanes to get a free ride when they shouldn't. Since last August, the new occupancy detection system installed in the center median of the 91 Freeway has helped the county recover more than $1 million in tolls and fees.

The cameras capture several photos of the front and back seats through a car's windshield. The system software flags violators. Using the photos, RCTC staff verifies that the driver doesn't qualify for the carpool discount and bills the account a $5 fee.

"The people who are losing out are the people paying full toll, and it makes it harder to ensure there is flowing traffic in the express lanes," Alcon said.

RCTC staff said they have gotten calls from some of the people ticketed through the new system. After learning about the cameras, most of them don't challenge the charges, according to RCTC.