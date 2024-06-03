9-year-old girl dies in "freak accident" at Lake Elsinore motocross track

A nine-year-old girl died in what is being called a "freak accident" at a motocross track in Lake Elsinore over the weekend.

Brooke Cartlon of Vista was fatally injured while riding an electric motorbike on a track designated for off-road vehicles at the Lake Elsinore Motorsports Park, located in the 20700 block of Cereal Street, at around 10 a.m., according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Carlton collided with another juvenile rider on the track, where she was treated by staff members until CalFire paramedics arrived to rush her to a nearby hospital. She was pronounced dead nearly an hour after arrival.

The other rider in the collision suffered minor injuries, deputies said.

"We are truly sad about the situation," said an Instagram post from the motorsports park. "This was such a freak accident as the parent said. This is not a time to bash the track but a time to remember this little girl and support her family."

No further information was provided as the investigation is ongoing.