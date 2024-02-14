Watch CBS News
9 mile stretch of PCH in Malibu to close nightly for erosion and storm repairs

A roughly 9-mile stretch of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu and Ventura County will be closed nightly in both directions as work is done to repair erosion from high tides and storm damage.

The closure is to take place from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. or later, from Sycamore Canyon Road to Las Posas Road in Ventura County.

Malibu officials said the closure is "due to erosion of ocean side shoulder from high tides and storm damage, and more expected storms."  Officials also said that reopening times may vary based on nature elements, and motorists should use alternate routes. The duration of the nightly closure is unknown at this time.

Caltrans plans to install k-rails to block off the right ocean-side lane and begin emergency steps to stabilize the collapsed slope.

According to Malibu officials, Caltrans is to inspect the road way each morning to determine when it's safe to reopen.

Lanes will shift to the mountain side to provide two lanes in both directions. The posted speed limit is 55 mph, but may be reduced to protect workers and the public. 

