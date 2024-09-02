84-year-old man killed by hit-and-run driver in Anaheim

A man in his 80s was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Anaheim on Monday and police are searching for the suspect.

The crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. near Anaheim Boulevard and Cerritos Avenue, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Officers were called to the area after receiving calls of a person lying on the ground and arrived to find the victim suffering from severe injuries sustained in a collision.

Though he has not yet been identified, police say the victim was an 84-year-old man.

"Due to the ongoing investigation, the suspect vehicle description will not be released at this time," said an APD statement.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact detectives at (714) 765-1900.