82-year-old man found dead inside of Gardena business; family member taken into custody

A man was arrested after his 82-year-old family member was found dead inside of a business in Gardena on Saturday.

Police were sent to the 1500 block of W. 130th Street at around 9:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a person screaming, according to a statement from the Gardena Police Department.

Officers arrived and found a man who was wearing bloodstained clothing, the statement said.

They then went inside of the business and found the man, identified as 82-year-old Inglewood resident Le Roy Harris, unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene despite attempted lifesaving measures from officers.

Investigators have not released information on the circumstances leading up to the incident and have not yet disclosed what type of weapon was used during the incident, if any.

They took the other man, identified as 43-year-old Victorville man Donte Harris, into custody on suspicion of murder. He was booked and is being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

Police did not disclose the exact nature of the relation between the two men.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact detectives at (310) 217-9618.