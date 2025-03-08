8 people injured after CarMax dealership customer drives through showroom in Inglewood

A customer at a CarMax dealership in Inglewood drove through the showroom, leaving eight people injured including two victims in critical condition Saturday, authorities said.

There was some sort of business dispute with the customer at the dealership, located along the 8600 block of South La Cienega Boulevard, before he left the building and drove his car through it, according to police. He had fled the area but CarMax, a used vehicle retailer, released a statement saying he was later arrested.

The company said the dispute happened when he had his vehicle appraised, and when he drove his car through the building, he hit and injured several employees and other customers.

A CarMax dealership where a customer drove his car into the showroom, leaving eight people injured, is seen with its entrance wrapped in yellow police tape on March 8, 2025. KCAL News

LA County Fire Department officials confirmed two people were critically injured while another six suffered minor wounds, with the injuries ranging from body aches to head injuries.

One witness said he was almost hit just moments after hearing the sound of the crash.

"And suddenly, we heard shouting, glass cracking and then there's the SUV running through the store -- nearly just passed me by," said Sim Wang.

CarMax said it was still working to address the situation while working with law enforcement.

"We have a plan of action in place that we are currently implementing and we are working with the authorities on the investigation. We appreciate the authorities' swift response to this terrible event," the statement reads. "We are deeply saddened by this event and our hearts go out to everyone impacted."

No other details have been released by authorities as the investigation continues.