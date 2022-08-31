78-year-old man reported missing from Cerritos

Police were seeking the public's help Wednesday to help find a 78-year-old man who authorities said has been diagnosed with dementia and hypertension and was last seen in Cerritos.

Samuel Son was last seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 16100 block of Crystal Creek Lane, near Alondra and Norwalk boulevards.

Son is described as an Asian man who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red polo shirt and dark gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information about Son or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.