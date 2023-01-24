Watch CBS News
75-year-old hiker goes missing at Mount Baldy

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Search underway for another hiker missing on Mount Baldy
Search underway for another hiker missing on Mount Baldy

San Bernardino deputies are now searching for two hikers who went missing on Mount Baldy. 

75-year-old Jin Chung was last seen at about 6:00 a.m. on Sunday after carpooling with two other people, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. However, when the group arrived they went on their separate paths with the understanding that they would meet back at the car at about 2:00 p.m. 

Chung never returned and the other hikers never heard from or saw him. 

Ground crews searched for him on Sunday night but could not find him. High wind warnings prevented the department from using their helicopters to search for the 75-year-old man. 

Actor Julian Sands went missing at the same peak earlier this month. Authorities have yet to locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fontana Sheriff's Station at (909) 356-6767 or Sheriff's Dispatch at (909) 387-8313. Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or submit their tip on the We-Tip website

First published on January 23, 2023 / 7:52 PM

