74-year-old Mexico woman killed in rollover crash on I-15 in Wildomar

A 74-year-old woman from Mexico was killed in a violent rollover crash on I-15 in Wildomar over the weekend.

It happened at around 1:50 p.m. Sunday afternoon on southbound lanes of the freeway near Diamond Drive, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

Investigators say that the woman, Maria Martinez Lomeli, was in the rear passenger seat of a 2004 Kia Sorento traveling in the No. 2 lane when the driver, a 71-year-old Compton man, lost control of the vehicle.

The car then veered into the center divider of the freeway, causing it to overturn and eject Lomeli, officers said. The car finally came to a rest near the divider on its wheels again.

Investigators say that Lomeli was not wearing her seatbelt when the crash occurred.

No other cars were involved in the crash.

Riverside County Fire Department paramedics arrived to find Lomeli in grave condition. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died shortly after.

Both the driver and another passenger, a 66-year-old Compton woman, were taken to the hospital for treatment of major injuries. They were both said to be in stable condition as of Monday.

CHP investigators are still investigating the crash.