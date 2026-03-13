73-year-old bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Koreatown

A hit-and-run driver killed a 73-year-old woman in Koreatown on Monday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the deadly crash happened at about 6:40 a.m. when a white Dodge Ram truck that was driving east on Olympic Boulevard turned right onto Vermont Avenue. The woman was riding a bicycle within the crosswalk on Olympic when the driver collided with her.

Officers said the suspect briefly stopped, reversed and then drove eastbound on Olympic toward Menlo Avenue.

The Los Angeles Fire Department took the woman to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Investigators found a Dodge Ram matching the description of the suspect's vehicle and impounded it. LAPD believes drug use may have contributed to the collision, but is unsure if alcohol played a factor.

LAPD urged anyone with information on the case to contact West Traffic Division detectives at (213) 473-0234 or 1(877) 527-3247.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact the LA Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or through their website: lacrimestoppers.org.

The city of LA is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for any information leading to the offender's identification, arrest and conviction or resolution through civil compromise.