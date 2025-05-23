Watch CBS News
Local News

Northbound 71 freeway lanes closed after police shooting near Chino Hills

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various freelance outlets as a sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Officers with the California Highway Patrol shot a woman near the 71 Freeway in Chino on Friday, leading to a complete closure of northbound lanes.

The CHP said the incident was reported at about 11:28 a.m. on the right shoulder of the off-ramp near Butterfield Ranch. A woman, whom the CHP is calling a pedestrian, was allegedly armed with a knife at the time.

screenshot-2025-05-23-151706.png
Officers with the California Highway Patrol shot a woman who was allegedly armed with a knife on the 71 Freeway on Friday, leading to a full closure of northbound lanes. 

As of 3:20 p.m., her condition wasn't yet clear. The CHP did not say how the situation escalated to a shooting, or if the woman raised the knife toward officers.

All northbound lanes of the 71 remained closed as of 3:20 p.m. The on-ramp from Euclid to the northbound lanes is also closed.

Images captured by SkyCAL showed a massive traffic jam as a result of the closure. It wasn't yet clear when the lanes would open.

This is a developing report. Check back for details.

Austin Turner

Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various freelance outlets as a sports reporter.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.