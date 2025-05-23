Northbound 71 freeway lanes closed after police shooting near Chino Hills

Officers with the California Highway Patrol shot a woman near the 71 Freeway in Chino on Friday, leading to a complete closure of northbound lanes.

The CHP said the incident was reported at about 11:28 a.m. on the right shoulder of the off-ramp near Butterfield Ranch. A woman, whom the CHP is calling a pedestrian, was allegedly armed with a knife at the time.

As of 3:20 p.m., her condition wasn't yet clear. The CHP did not say how the situation escalated to a shooting, or if the woman raised the knife toward officers.

All northbound lanes of the 71 remained closed as of 3:20 p.m. The on-ramp from Euclid to the northbound lanes is also closed.

Images captured by SkyCAL showed a massive traffic jam as a result of the closure. It wasn't yet clear when the lanes would open.

This is a developing report. Check back for details.