71 Freeway closed over the weekend as construction crews build new interchange

The southbound 71 Freeway in Chino and Chino Hills will be closed for the entire weekend starting Friday night.

The Riverside County Transportation Commission said the closure is for a $134 million project to redo the interchange from the eastbound 91 Freeway and the northbound 71 Freeway.

"It's going to smooth out the hook ramp that exists there and hopefully allow traffic to go through the 71/91 interchange at a quicker, safer pace," RCTC deputy executive director David Knudsen said.

The current ramp is outdated and causes traffic to back up on the freeway. The new flyover is expected to alleviate the issue.

The weekend closure will affect the southbound 71 Freeway at Butterfield Ranch Road and Euclid Avenue to the 91 Freeway.

A map of the closures and detours. RCTC

It will start at 10 p.m. Friday and last until 5 a.m. Monday.

A northbound detour will be along Euclid Avenue and Sr-83 to the 60 Freeway.

The 71 Freeway has been hampered by closures in Pomona for the past few months. The closure at Rio Rancho Road will continue on Monday, Aug. 19, according to Caltrans. From Monday to Friday, the Rio Rancho Road on-ramp to the eastbound SR-60 will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as the following roadways.

Monday, August 19

Westbound SR-60 connector to Northbound SR-71, closed from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Westbound SR-60 connector to Northbound/Southbound SR-71, closed from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Northbound SR-71 mainline No. 2 Lane, from Rio Rancho Rd to Mission Blvd, closed from 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

Tuesday, August 20

Westbound SR-60 connector to Northbound SR-71, closed from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Westbound SR-60 connector to Northbound/Southbound SR-71, closed from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Northbound SR-71 mainline No. 2 Lane, from Rio Rancho Rd to Mission Blvd, closed from 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

Wednesday, August 21

Westbound SR-60 connector to Northbound SR-71, closed from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Westbound SR-60 connector to Northbound/Southbound SR-71, closed from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Northbound SR-71 mainline No. 2 Lane, from Rio Rancho Rd to Mission Blvd, closed from 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

Thursday, August 22

Westbound SR-60 connector to Northbound SR-71, closed from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Westbound SR-60 connector to Northbound/Southbound SR-71, closed from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Northbound SR-71 mainline No. 2 Lane, from Rio Rancho Rd to Mission Blvd, closed from 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

Friday, August 23

Westbound SR-60 connector to Northbound SR-71, closed from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Westbound SR-60 connector to Northbound/Southbound SR-71, closed from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.