The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a 70-year-old man after a stabbing on a Metro bus Friday afternoon.

It happened at about 2:20 p.m. near 76th Street and Western Avenue near the Manchester Square area. The Los Angeles Fire Department sent two ambulances to drive to the hospital. There is no victim information available.

Police described the suspect as a 70-year-old man with a knee brace. They did not locate a weapon.