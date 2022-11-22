7-year-old recounts horrifying moments leading up to her father's death

Sammy Gutierrez, a 7-year-old girl, said she vividly remembers the exact moment a bullet hit her father, killing him right in front of her.

"I saw it all happen," she said in Spanish. "I was aware of my dad. I saw when the bullet hit him. I saw everything."

The young child's father, 34-year-old fruit vendor Severino Gutierrez was shot and killed in Gardena during an attempted robbery on Aug. 4. In two languages, the child displayed her hope and pain.

"It doesn't make any sense, it really doesn't," said Guiterrez. "I think my dad is watching me because he's up there and I have some of my family members up there. I think God takes the good people."

As the 7-year-old continues to process the horrifying events, the adults in her life continue to worry. Guiterrez's mother said two days after the shooting she applied for victims' services through the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office including counseling for her young daughter.

"It's Adriana, which is the wife, who has been calling and just basically getting voicemail after voicemail," said street vendor advocate Edin Enamorado. "It's been over three months, almost four months ago coming in December, where Sammy has not received any sort of therapy. She's having a lot of crying episodes, traumatic episodes.

As of Monday night, the District Attorney's Office has not responded to CBSLA requests for comment.

Enamorado said that he has gone to the office with the family looking for answers, but to no avail.

"We've tried to get the help and we keep getting the runaround," he said. "My girlfriend has called. We have called."

Enamorado is worried that long process could take a toll on the 7-year-old Guiterrez.

"i think they forgot about us," she said. "They forgot about us.

The family is also trying to work with the school district to get counseling for Guiterrez started as soon as possible.