7 injured after crash involving LAPD patrol car, fire hydrant in Vermont Vista

Dean Fioresi
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles.
Seven people were injured during a crash involving multiple vehicles, including a police cruiser, in Vermont Vista on Saturday. 

It happened at around 2:30 p.m. near W. 111th Place and S. Grand Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

Circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear, but firefighters say seven different people were treated at the scene for injuries. Two were hospitalized with minor injury, they said. 

During the crash, one of the vehicles sheared a fire hydrant, causing water to spew dozens of feet into the air. 

The incident is under investigation. 

