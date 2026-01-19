Several 7-Eleven stores robbed in LA, Orange County; authorities investigating possible connection

After several 7-Eleven stores were targeted by robbers overnight in Los Angeles and Orange counties, authorities are working to investigate if the incidents are connected.

Surveillance video shows the moments that the alleged robbers vaulted over the counter at one of the locations in Anaheim early Monday morning before stealing cash from the registers, Anaheim Police Department officers said.

They believe that the same crew is responsible for crimes that occurred at several other 7-Eleven stores, one of which allegedly involved a knife.

"So, the suspect had brandished a knife to him. The employee had his cell phone in his hand in fear of getting stabbed or hurt. The employee gave the suspect his phone, in addition to the cash drawers," said Anaheim Police Sergeant Eric Anderson.

Police say that two different 7-Elevens were hit on E. La Palma Avenue in Anaheim at around 1:30 a.m., shortly after three other stores in Brea, Santa Ana and East Los Angeles were also targeted. Each time, police said that a light-colored sedan was involved.

"They seemed very comfortable walking inside each one of these stores," Anderson said. "Hooded sweatshirts ... face coverings, some of them are wearing gloves. It's immediate; as soon as they enter the store, it's straight for the cash drawers. They know what they want."

Police said that they recovered evidence from each of the Anaheim robberies. They also said that just minutes after the second store was hit, people in the neighborhood nearby reported seeing men throwing items out of their vehicle. When police arrived, they located multiple cash drawers, some $1 bills and coins.

No arrests have yet been reported.