68-year-old pedestrian fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Baldwin Village

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A 68-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Baldwin Village in March and investigators are still looking for the suspect. 

It happened at around 11 p.m. on March 20, where Los Angeles Police Department officers say that a car being driven at high speeds heading eastbound on Coliseum Street near La Brea Avenue struck the victim as he crossed the street. 

The victim, who has still not been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. 

Police are still searching for the driver. They did not provide information on a vehicle or suspect involved. 

The city of Los Angeles is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads to the driver's identification, arrest and conviction, as with all deadly hit-and-runs that happen in the city. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LAPD at (213) 677-9791.

Dean Fioresi

