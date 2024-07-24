67-year-old man shot dead in Simi Valley near equestrian trail

A 67-year-old man died after another man shot him near an equestrian trail in Simi Valley, police said Tuesday.

The suspected shooter remained at the scene near the 5500 block of Crinklaw Lane, about two miles south of the 118 Freeway, and spoke with officers when they responded, according to the Simi Valley Police Department. He and the victim got into some sort of disagreement, police said, although no further details about that have been released.

The suspect, who police have only described as being in his 30s, allegedly pulled out a gun and opened fire.

At 10:45 p.m., aerial footage shows investigators with flashlights in the pitch dark, looking through a gated off dirt area near an equestrian trail.

Police said the victim and the suspect are not related but have not released any other information about how they may know each other or what led up to the deadly shooting. No other details have been released by authorities.