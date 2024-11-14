64 arrested in CHP operation in San Bernardino — where violent crime is nearly double state average, Newsom says

In two weeks, a special California Highway Patrol operation targeting cities with concerning crime levels led to 64 people being arrested in San Bernardino including suspects in a stabbing and a home invasion, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.

Newsom announced the arrests in a statement that reports the Southern California city has a violent crime rate that is nearly double the statewide average and a homicide rate that is more than three times as high as the state average. There has been a CHP enforcement surge in the city, mirroring efforts in Oakland, San Francisco, and Bakersfield, the governor's office said, describing those cities as "local hot spots" being targeted in state efforts to crack down on crime — particularly gang-related violence and organized retail theft.

Along with the dozens of arrests, CHP officers also recovered 11 stolen vehicles and seized five illegal guns in San Bernardino, authorities said.

"The operation places additional CHP personnel in the city to help clamp down on property theft and violent crime, including gun violence," the governor's office said in a statement. "The CHP's operation adds special law enforcement units on the ground and in the air — targeting sideshow activities and stolen vehicles."

Among those arrested so far are a person suspected in a stabbing, a home invasion suspect and a person who authorities say was taken into custody for allegedly being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm and multiple illegal extended magazines.

Details about the dozens of other people arrested, and their cases, were not disclosed in the statement from Newsom's office.

Newsom announced the CHP operation in San Bernardino last month.

"We are sending additional CHP support to help local law enforcement aggressively suppress criminal activity and provide this community with a new level of safety and accountability," Newsom said in a statement. "Whether in the Bay Area, the Central Valley, or Southern California — we are monitoring and stand ready to step in and support local law enforcement to protect communities and keep Californians safe."