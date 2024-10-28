Gov. Newsom launches "surge operation" in response to violent crime in San Bernardino County

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has launched a new "surge operation" for California Highway Patrol operations in San Bernardino due to elevated numbers of violent crime.

The operation, which is similar to what the governor's office called "successful operations" in Oakland, Bakersfield and San Francisco, will see the San Bernardino Police Department working with CHP's Inland Operation Team. Additional officers will be placed in the city, in order to help local law enforcement cut down on crime that includes gun violence and property theft.

"We are sending additional CHP support to help local law enforcement aggressively suppress criminal activity and provide this community with a new level of safety and accountability," Newsom said in a statement. "Whether in the Bay Area, the Central Valley, or Southern California — we are monitoring and stand ready to step in and support local law enforcement to protect communities and keep Californians safe."

According to recent data provided by the governor's statement, violent crime in San Bernardino is almost double the statewide average, and the homicide rate is more than three times the average across California. Additionally, vehicle theft rates are amongst the highest in the state.

CHP will assist with units both on the ground and in the air, many of which will be dedicated to targeting street takeovers and stolen vehicles, the release said. Additionally, additional investigators will be provided to help SBPD in order to disrupt street gangs, organized crime and to get illegal guns off the street.

"We are grateful to Governor Newsom for providing additional support from the California Highway Patrol to the City of San Bernardino," said San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran in the statement. "This year, out City Police Department's efforts have led to a 13% reduction in violent crime, and the extra support will strengthen public safety in our community. With this new state and local collaboration in San Bernardino, we can continue to impact criminal enterprises targeting our neighborhoods and businesses."

This is the latest in a series of similar operations going on throughout California, with similar work being conducted in the Bay Area. So far, the operations have netted more than 3,200 arrests, recovered nearly 3,000 stolen vehicles and officers have seized more than 170 illegal firearms and illegal drugs.

Since 2019, California has invested more than $1 billion to fund resources and law enforcement personnel to fight crime, the statement said.

Governor Newsom has made efforts to aid local law enforcement with a number of historic investments aimed at stopped organized retail theft. Just last year, 55 local law enforcement agencies received over $267 from the state to help prosecute organized retail theft perpetrators, of which more than 10,000 people were arrested.

On top of those arrests, the CHP's Organized Retail Theft Task Fore arrested more than 3,200 people and recovered more than 880,000 stolen items worth more than $46 million.