$60K reward offered for help solving double homicide in Compton

Matthew Rodriguez
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is offering a $60,000 reward for help solving a deadly shooting that killed two men at a street takeover in Compton.

Investigators said Javier Mechaca and Juan Orozco were killed near the intersection of 1940 North Bullis Road and Pine Street in 2021. Deputies found both of the men dead inside their car. Sheriff's Department detectives said more than 100 people were at the intersection but fled the street takeover after hearing the gunshots. 

In the four years since their deaths, deputies have not identified any suspects during their investigation. 

victims-in-compton-shooting.png
Javier Menchaca (left) and Juan Orozco (right) were found shot to death at a Compton street takeover in 2021.  LASD

"This was a senseless act of violence carried out in a crowded area where dozens of people may have seen or heard something critical," said Homicide Lieutenant Michael Gomez. "We know someone in that crowd has information that can help bring justice to these two young men and provide answers to their families. We are urging anyone with knowledge of this crime no matter how small it may seem to come forward."  

Juan Orozco's mother, Sylvia Orozco, pleaded for people with information on the case to come forward. 

"My son never came home that night, and our family has lived with this pain every day since," she said in Spanish. "If you saw something or know who did this, please speak up. Help us get justice for Juan and Javier and allow our families to begin to heal."

Deputies urged anyone with information regarding the deaths of Orozco and Mechaca to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Crime Stopper at 1 (800) 222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

