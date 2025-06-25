$50k reward offered as search continues for South LA hit-and-run driver that killed bicyclist

Police once again asked the public for clues regarding a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in South Los Angeles on June 1, now highlighting a $50,000 reward as their leads have continued to hit dead ends.

Officers were called to the intersection of Century Boulevard and San Pedro Street at around 11:10 p.m. that night after learning of a bicyclist who was hit by a speeding Chevrolet Camaro, said a release from Los Angeles police at the time.

The crash left 34-year-old Jose Villalobos, who was riding a bicycle, dead at the scene.

New images of the possible suspect and vehicle involved in the deadly hit-and-run. Los Angeles Police Department

The suspect made a right turn onto San Pedro Street, continued heading north and turned westbound onto E. 98th Street following the collision, failing to stop and help the victim, police said.

Since the crash, investigators have been unable to find additional details leading to the suspect's location. On June 18, they shared surveillance footage of the violent crash, which showed the victim being thrown into the road.

The latest request for information from police brought further attention to the standing $50,000 reward being offered by the city as part of the Hit-and-Run Reward Program.

Investigators shared new video of the suspect and their car, including some image of a man believed to be the suspect.

"It has real distinct, two black racing stripes along the center of the vehicle ... from the front bumper to the rear," said LAPD Detective Ryan Moreno during a news conference. "There were several street takeovers that were happening in the area. It is possible that this individual, this car, may have been involved in one of those."

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact LAPD detectives at (213) 321-9681.