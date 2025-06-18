Watch CBS News
Local News

Police release footage of deadly South LA hit-and-run as search for suspect continues

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Police have released footage of a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead in South Los Angeles in early June as they continue to search for the suspect. 

The crash happened back on June 1 at around 11:10 p.m. near Century Boulevard and San Pedro Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Investigators say that the bicyclist, since identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner as 34-year-old Jose Villalobos, was struck by a speeding silver Chevrolet Camaro that was driving west, in the same direction as he was. 

"Following the crash, the driver of the Camaro made a right turn onto San Pedro Street, continued northbound, and then turned westbound onto East 98th Street, fleeing the scene without stopping to render aid or identify themselves, as required by law," said a statement from LAPD. 

The victim was declared dead at the scene. 

As their investigation continues, investigators shared a graphic video of the crash, which can be seen on the LAPD YouTube page

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LAPD at (213) 321-9681. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.