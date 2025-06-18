Police release footage of deadly South LA hit-and-run as search for suspect continues

Police have released footage of a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead in South Los Angeles in early June as they continue to search for the suspect.

The crash happened back on June 1 at around 11:10 p.m. near Century Boulevard and San Pedro Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators say that the bicyclist, since identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner as 34-year-old Jose Villalobos, was struck by a speeding silver Chevrolet Camaro that was driving west, in the same direction as he was.

"Following the crash, the driver of the Camaro made a right turn onto San Pedro Street, continued northbound, and then turned westbound onto East 98th Street, fleeing the scene without stopping to render aid or identify themselves, as required by law," said a statement from LAPD.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

As their investigation continues, investigators shared a graphic video of the crash, which can be seen on the LAPD YouTube page.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LAPD at (213) 321-9681.