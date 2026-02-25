LAUSD adopts mentorship program aimed at preparing students for college, careers

The 5,000 Role Models of Excellence Project is empowering students and giving them the support they need to succeed and go on to college.

The project was created decades ago to address disparities in Black student achievement. Even though the program was founded in 1993 in Miami, it has only been in Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) schools for a little over a year.

Students at the Foshay Learning Center are part of the program and participate in monthly meetings. During the meetings, students explore topics like dressing for success, cultural enrichment and leadership skills.

The 5,000 Role Models of Excellence Project is a mentoring program guiding young men of color to help them improve academically and personally. Students are inducted into the program with a necktie ceremony where mentors teach them how to tie a tie.

"Many of the young people don't know how to tie a tie and so that's the first skill," said Travis Brandy, the senior director of the Educational Transformation Office.

Jayden Hamilton has been in the program for about two years, and the tie lesson was very important to him.

"It was a big accomplishment to me because I actually have a father," Hamilton said. "He's busy all the time, he works, because unlike others, I didn't come from such a high background and because of that, I didn't get to learn a lot of stuff that other kids were able to learn."

Learning to dress professionally is just one lesson for these young men.

"We also talk about different things from leadership development, social emotional skills, conflict resolution, anything that's going to help them kind of navigate the system in which we currently exist," Brandy said.

The program has pushed senior Michael Lawrence out of his comfort zone.

"I've learned to be in situations where I wasn't always going to be benefited, but I've learned to lead through discomfort, and even though I was uncomfortable in a certain situation, I've still learned to find my way, and I've learned to problem solve," Lawrence said.

Florida Congresswoman Frederica Wilson founded the program after noticing that Black students were dropping out of school and being suspended at alarming rates.

Lorenz Willis, a retired educator and one of the program's mentors, said the initial goal was to find 5000 mentors to support these young men and it has surpassed that goal.

"As we continue to encourage them to identify themselves as achievers, then they'll be able to recognize what is important rather than get it now and satisfy an urge," Willis said.

While the program is filled with practical and moral lessons, it's clear that the most impactful aspect is the sense of community.

"I know some don't have that father figure at home, some don't have resources they can access," Lawrence said. "Here you have people that you can go to."

Even those who already have support at home feel that the extra help is life-changing.

"It was like a second father that was able to bring me up and teach me a lot of things that he didn't know as well," Hamilton said.

Brandy said the program is not just about mentors, it's also about building a brotherhood and holding each other accountable.

"I want to be an accountant because I feel like one thing that's not talked about enough is the lack of financial literacy in our communities," Hamilton said.

With the support of their peers, dedicated mentors and a strong sense of community, it's clear the students will achieve so much.

The Foshay Learning Center sends more graduates to USC than any other school in the country. The role model program is available in 65 high schools and middle schools across the LAUSD. The program will be expanding to elementary schools soon and is open to all students.