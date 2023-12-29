5-year-old and suspect found dead after standoff in Long Beach

A tense confrontation between an armed barricaded suspect and the Long Beach Police Department concluded early Friday morning, resulting in the tragic deaths of both the suspect and a 5-year-old.

The standoff lasted nearly 10 hours, starting around 2:38 p.m. on Thursday when law enforcement responded to a domestic dispute call in the 3400 block of Adriatic Avenue. Upon arrival, authorities discovered smoke and fire coming from the residence, according to the police department.

Long Beach Fire Department arrived at the scene and successfully extinguished the fire without any reported injuries. Then, SWAT teams were dispatched, establishing a perimeter, and evacuating nearby residents for their safety.

Around 12:25 a.m. on Friday, officers secured a search warrant to enter the premises. Inside, they discovered the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and the 5-year-old was also found dead. Law enforcement officials are treating the incident as a murder-suicide, and homicide detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

In response to the ongoing investigation, the police have closed off the area between Santa Fe Avenue and 34th Street. Drivers are advised to steer clear of the affected zone.