5 injured after pursuit suspect crashes near Expo Park
A pursuit near Exposition Park hurt at least five people after the suspect crashed.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers from the Manhattan Beach Police Department were in pursuit of multiple suspects before the chase came to a crashing end at the intersection of 39th Street and Western Avenue.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said that all of the victims suffered minor injuries.
LAPD said that they believe all suspects have been apprehended.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.