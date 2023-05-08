5 injured after crash involving a Hollywood tour bus
Several people were injured in a crash involving a van and a tour bus in Hollywood on Monday.
The crash was reported about 11:15 a.m. in the 2300 block of Highland Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Video from the scene showed the bus involved in the collision was from Hollywood Bus Tours.
Authorities say five people were injured, but none were serious.
The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.
