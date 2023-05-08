Watch CBS News
5 injured after crash involving a Hollywood tour bus

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Several people were injured in a crash involving a van and a tour bus in Hollywood on Monday.

The crash was reported about 11:15 a.m. in the 2300 block of Highland Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Video from the scene showed the bus involved in the collision was from Hollywood Bus Tours. 

Authorities say five people were injured, but none were serious.  

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.
 

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on May 8, 2023 / 1:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

