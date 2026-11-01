7 injured in multi-car crash on 5 Freeway near Elysian Park, Los Angeles firefighters say

At least seven people were injured in a multi-car crash on the 5 Freeway in Elysian Park on Sunday night, according to Los Angeles firefighters.

The crash happened at around 8:40 p.m. on southbound lanes near Stadium Way, firefighters told CBS LA.

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, but firefighters said of the seven victims, one had moderate injuries while the others had injuries considered minor. It's unclear how many, if any, required hospitalization.

California Highway Patrol officers assisting with the incident closed several lanes while the investigation and cleanup were underway. All lanes were reopened just before 10:30 p.m.

Aerial footage showed at least four vehicles involved in the incident, two of which appeared to be classic cars.