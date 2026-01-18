Watch CBS News
Several injured, 1 killed in 5 Freeway crash near Griffith Park

A five-vehicle crash on the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles left one man dead early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the crash was reported at about 3:20 a.m. near Los Feliz Boulevard in the Griffith Park area.

Authorities said a 25-year-old man was ejected from a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A total of five others were transported to a local hospital with conditions ranging from fair to serious.

It's not yet clear what started the collision. No additional details were immediately made available.

