Multiple crashes on icy northbound lanes of 5 Freeway near Gorman forces complete closure

Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
All northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway were closed near Gorman on Wednesday morning after multiple crashes on the slick, icy road in the Tejon Pass. 

According to a Sigalert, the crashes were reported at about 6:10 a.m., where the 5 Freeway meets the 138 Freeway near Gorman, between Santa Clarita and the Grapevine.

The circumstances of the crashes were not immediately known as of 7 a.m., although Caltrans confirmed multiple collisions occurred.

CBS LA issued a Next Traffic Alert after all northbound lanes were closed for cleanup. It's not yet clear when they'll reopen.

Heavy snow conditions and icy roads covered the 5 Freeway in the vicinity. 

No additional details were immediately made available.

