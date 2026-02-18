Multiple crashes on icy northbound lanes of 5 Freeway near Gorman forces complete closure

All northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway were closed near Gorman on Wednesday morning after multiple crashes on the slick, icy road in the Tejon Pass.

According to a Sigalert, the crashes were reported at about 6:10 a.m., where the 5 Freeway meets the 138 Freeway near Gorman, between Santa Clarita and the Grapevine.

The circumstances of the crashes were not immediately known as of 7 a.m., although Caltrans confirmed multiple collisions occurred.

CBS LA issued a Next Traffic Alert after all northbound lanes were closed for cleanup. It's not yet clear when they'll reopen.

Heavy snow conditions and icy roads covered the 5 Freeway in the vicinity.

No additional details were immediately made available.