Pedestrian struck and killed on 5 Freeway in Burbank

By
Dean Fioresi
A pedestrian was struck and killed on the 5 Freeway in Burbank on Saturday night, creating a massive traffic backup for other drivers traveling through the area. 

The crash happened just before 7:10 p.m. on southbound lanes near Verdugo Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol officers. They said that multiple other cars stopped to try and help the pedestrian, including one who apparently positioned their car to shield the victim from other traffic. 

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. They have not yet been identified. 

Police said that the pedestrian was possibly running across the freeway when they were hit. 

A SigAlert was issued at around 7:40 p.m. for the HOV lane and the Nos. 1 and 2 lanes. All lanes were reopened a little before 10 p.m. 

SkyCal flew over the spot of the crash, where several lines of traffic could be seen stretching back for miles. Some of the traffic was diverting via Verdugo. 

