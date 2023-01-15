5 dead following crash with big rig in Thermal

Five people were killed during a collision with a semi-truck in Thermal on Saturday.

According to California Highway Patrol, a Volkswagen Jetta was traveling eastbound on 81st Avenue, nearing the intersection of State Route 86, when they entered an intersection without yielding to oncoming traffic.

At the same time, a semi-truck driving southbound on SR-86 entered the intersection and collided with the left side of the Volkswagen.

The driver, a 26-year-old Thermal woman, a 23-year-old Thermal man, a 24-year-old Coachella woman and two children aged six and seven were pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi-truck driver was not injured during the crash.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading up to the deadly collision, but determined that the big rig driver was not believed to be under the influence.