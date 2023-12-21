Watch CBS News
42-year-old woman killed by hit-and-run driver in South LA; investigation underway

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run collision that killed a woman in her 40s in South Los Angeles on Tuesday. 

The crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. near Vernon Avenue and Western Avenue, where Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched after learning of the incident, according to a statement. 

Paramedics took the pedestrian, an unidentified 42-year-old woman, to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. 

Police said that the hit-and-run driver initially left the scene of the crash, but later returned and was interviewed. The woman was not arrested, but investigators plan to present a case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office for filing condsiderations. 

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact investigators at (213) 924-3621.

